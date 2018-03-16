Bonds weaker in line with the rand

South African government bonds were weaker on Friday morning, as the rand slipped towards the symbolic R12/$.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond rose to 8.14%, marking its highest point since March 5, according to Iress data.

"To some degree, the bond weakness is justified: the market has almost completely discounted the fact that Moody’s will not downgrade SA, which implies some serious tail risks to the upside should they in fact do so," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said.

"We do, however, believe that the new government, together with business, has done enough to buy us some time for now."

SA has pulled out all the stops to stave off a credit downgrade through reining in public spending and debt, and reforming some of the state-owned enterprises.

Indicators of business confidence have also picked up lately, boding well for economic growth.

At 9.51am, the R186 was bid at 8.14% from 8.11% and the R207 at 6.73% from 6.72%.

The rand was at R11.9194 to the dollar from R11.9006.