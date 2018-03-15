Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — African Rainbow Capital Investments
15 March 2018 - 09:21
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose African Rainbow Capital Investments as his stock pick of the day.
He said the company’s results presentation was one of the best he had seen in a long time and it was a quality company on a long-term horizon.
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour talks to Business Day TV about African Rainbow Capital Investments
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
