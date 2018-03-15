Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — African Rainbow Capital Investments

15 March 2018 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose African Rainbow Capital Investments as his stock pick of the day.

He said the company’s results presentation was one of the best he had seen in a long time and it was a quality company on a long-term horizon.

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour talks to Business Day TV about African Rainbow Capital Investments

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Discount on shares of ARC reflects unease

Perhaps it’s the wide array of unlisted investments, where investors must take the management’s word on how they arrive at their ...
Companies
5 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — African Rainbow Capital Investments and Satrix Fini

Ian Cruickshanks from the SAIRR talks to Business Day TV about African Rainbow Capital Investments and Simon Brown from JustOneLap discusses Satrix ...
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Maiden results show ARC Investments’ strategy pays off

African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van Zyl talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
Companies
1 day ago

ARC Investments chases acquisitions

JSE-listed firm has R2bn for deals, including some in financial services
Companies
1 day ago

JSE lags behind its European peers

The all share was 0.49% lower at 58,906.10 points by lunchtime, while the top 40 had lost 0.42%
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE results schedule picks up on Thursday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE loses ground as risk-off ...
Markets
3.
‘Rexit’ boosts rand, but rattles markets
Markets
4.
Rand remains firmer on shaky dollar
Markets
5.
Gold rises as risk-averse investors turn to ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.