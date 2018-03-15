South African bonds slump in line with the rand

South African government bonds softened on Thursday afternoon, reflecting a weaker rand, which is a key driver of inflation.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond rose to its highest point in just more than a week, according to Iress data.

The weakness in local bonds and the rand coincided with a recovery in the dollar, after US President Donald Trump named Larry Kudlow as his new economic adviser.

Kudlow replaced Gary Cohn, who quit a little more than week ago amid reports of disagreements over US import tariffs, which have been wildly condemned as an assault on global trade.

Kudlow is reportedly in favour of a stronger dollar, which has had a shaky start to the year, hobbled by internal US politics and uncertainty over the pace of US interest-rate increases.

US inflation remains tame, backing a case for more moderate increases in borrowing costs. This is despite relatively robust economic growth and a low unemployment rate.

The US Federal Reserve will meet next week to decide on rates.

At 3.17pm, the R186 was bid at 8.12% from 8.075% and the R207 at 6.725% from 6.685%. The rand was at R11.8541 to the dollar from R11.7736.