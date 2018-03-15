Rand weakens as market eyes US Fed meeting

The rand was markedly weaker against major global currencies on Thursday afternoon, with international markets fairly subdued amid a lack of serious catalysts.

Escalating tension over fears of global protectionism continued to hover over the market, and while there was some risk-aversion, focus was largely on next week, analysts said.

Investors are waiting for a US Federal Reserve federal open market committee’s decision on interest rates next week, with the Fed widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

US data releases are being closely scrutinised for signs the Fed will revise its forward guidance, possibly to four interest-rate increases in 2018, from the current three.

Earlier, US jobless claims for February came in as expected.

Locally, ratings agency Moody’s — alone among major agencies to hold South African debt above junk status — was expected to make its latest pronouncement on the country next Friday.

Earlier, the rand showed little reaction to mining data, which surprised to the upside. Mining production rose 2.4% in January compared to the same month in 2017, beating a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 1%.

Mining production figures on their own would have very little effect on the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy decisions, said Nedbank Group Economic Unit analysts.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.8641 to the dollar from R11.7736, R14.6396 to the euro from R14.5623 and at R16.5362 to the pound from R16.4447.

The euro was at $1.2340 from $1.2367.