Rand steady as global markets tread water

The rand was range bound shortly before noon on Thursday, with markets waiting for fresh catalysts.

Global trade-war fears continue to hover over the market, although focus was largely on next week, analysts said.

Investors are waiting for a US Federal Reserve monetary policy committee decision on interest rates, with the Fed widely expected to raise rates 25 basis points.

Locally, ratings agency Moody’s — alone among major agencies to hold SA debt above junk status — is expected to make its latest pronouncement on SA next week on Friday.

Global focus on Thursday will be on US jobless claims, while local focus would be on mining production data for January, said Rand Merchant Bank analysts.

The rand showed little initial reaction to mining data, which surprised to the upside.

Mining production rose 2.4% in January compared to the same month in 2017, beating a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 1%.

At 11.33am, the rand was at R11.7961 to the dollar from R11.7736, R14.5778 to the euro from R14.5623 and at R16.4640 to the pound from R16.4447.

The euro was at $1.2358 from $1.3965.