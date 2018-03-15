JSE results schedule picks up on Thursday

Thursday is a busy day for JSE-listed company results, with insurance group Old Mutual, vehicle parts maker Metair and the Southern African franchiser of Burger King, Grand Parade, scheduled to release results.

The rand was trading at R11.78 to the dollar, R14.59 to the euro and R16.47 to the pound at 7am.

Old Mutual has not released a trading statement, as would be required if its results differed by more than 20% from the previous year.

Old Mutual’s share price fell 3.67% to R40.92 on the JSE and 1.88% to 250.9 pence in London on Wednesday ahead of its results. The drop was possibly due to US insurance group The Travelers Companies suing Old Mutual in a New York court over what the JSE-listed group described as "US legacy matters".

Old Mutual’s lead over Sanlam as the JSE’s biggest life insurer measured by market capitalisation has become extremely narrow, with Old Mutual weighing in at R202bn versus Sanlam’s R200bn at Wednesday’s closing prices.

Sanlam is likely to soon be the JSE’s largest life insurer once Old Mutual has completed its plan to strip itself down to what it calls Old Mutual Emerging Markets by unbundling its London-listed arm and reducing its stake in Nedbank to 19.9%.

Vehicle parts maker Metair said on February 13 that it expected to report on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew between 20.6% and 24.6%.

The group said it achieved this growth despite its battery subsidiaries in Turkey and Romania suffering from those countries’ currencies weakening against the rand.

Its automotive components division achieved about 5% turnover growth, "returning to satisfactory profitability" after teething problems from new product launches in 2016.

Grand Parade said on March 12 that it expected to report on Thursday a fourfold increase in interim HEPS for the six months to end-December.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release January’s civil cases for debt report at 9am, mining sales and production at 11.30am and private sector building statistics at 1pm.

Mining production is expected to have picked up to 1% annual growth in January from 0.1% in December, according to a poll by Trading Economics.