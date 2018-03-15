JSE led lower by Naspers, while banks gain

The JSE weakened on Thursday, in choppy trade, with global markets somewhat subdued by concerns over US economic growth, and escalating tension over protectionism.

Local data on the day was supportive, while economic data out of the US earlier this week had dampened sentiment on world markets. "US retail sales contracted for the third month in a row — hardly a sign of confidence from the US consumer, who supposedly was pumped full of stimulus from the tax cut," said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg.

Locally, mining production in January grew 2.4% from the same month in 2017, compared to the 1% growth expected by economists.

Policy and regulatory uncertainty, specifically around the redrafted mining charter, had affected much needed investment into the sector, said Investec economist Lara Hodes. There was some optimism, however, that these issues would diminish under the administration of Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Banks gained on the day, despite a weaker rand. Resources were slightly higher, but gold and platinum stocks were under pressure from weaker precious metal prices.

The all share fell 0.38% to 58,203.8 points and the top 40 0.34%. Platinums lost 1.06%, industrials 0.88% and gold miners 0.87%. Banks firmed 0.78%.

Diversified miner Anglo American gained 1.99% to R291.54, despite trading ex-dividend. Kumba Iron Ore dropped 5.41% to R297.18 and Exxaro 4.89% to R107.

African Rainbow Minerals fell 5.27% to R105.80, ahead of its results for the year to end-December. In the previous period it reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of R8.93.

Richemont gained 1.12% to R105.61 while Anheuser-Busch InBev dropped 0.37% to R1,338.64.

Telkom lost 2.52% to R53.06 and MTN 1.89% to R125.04.

EOH slumped 11.76% to R52.50‚ extending its 21% crash on Wednesday that followed in the wake of a downbeat trading update.

Naspers fell 2.05% to R3,465.50.

Old Mutual firmed 1.86% to R41.68, after it earlier reported after-tax profit rose 49% to £1.26bn in the year to end-December, compared with the prior period.

Metair fell 5.67% to R22.45, despite earlier saying that HEPS rose 23% to R2.81 in the year to December‚ which was in the upper end of its guidance.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.35%, while in Europe the DAX 30 had gained 0.74% and the CAC 40 0.5%, while the FTSE 100 was flat.

At the same time, platinum had lost 0.6% to $956.09 an ounce and gold 0.5% to $1,318.18. Brent crude was up 0.49% to $65.13 a barrel.