JSE firms despite global stock wobble

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, despite mixed and subdued global markets, as investors digested news that pointed to possible escalating global tension over trade.

Banks, retailers and rand hedges led the gains on the local bourse, while miners were under pressure.

On Wednesday Larry Kudlow accepted the role of White House chief economic adviser, immediately targeting China, saying the US would deal with intellectual property theft.

Markets were also processing reports that US technology companies could face a new tax, on revenue rather than profit, within the EU, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Locally, it is a busy day for corporate results, with Old Mutual up almost 3%, after declaring a final dividend of 7.10 pence per share for the year to end-December, up 17% compared with the previous period.

At 9.45am the all share index was up 0.32% to 58,860.4 points and the top had added 0.31%. Food and drug retailers were up 0.99%, financials 0.44%, banks 0.38% and industrials 0.29%. Platinums were down 0.65%.

At the same time, Anglo American Platinum had fallen 1% to R356.51.

Standard Bank was up 0.63% to R223.53 while Barclays Africa was off 0.82% to R197.51.

Old Mutual firmed 2.88% to R42.10.

TFG gained 1.24% to R216.45.

Spar was up 1.67% to R208.43 and Clicks 1.59% to R173.70.

Naspers added 0.71% to R3,563.24.

Gold and platinum were flat, at $1,325.13/oz and $961.51/oz, respectively. Brent crude was up 0.12% to $64.90 a barrel.