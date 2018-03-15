JSE creeps higher in lacklustre trade

The JSE rose tentatively on Thursday, underscoring the lack of conviction that has permeated the local share market in recent days.

The all share was up 0.26% to 58,572.20 points at lunchtime, looking to end a two-day losing run. The underlying indices put up a patchy performance, with the exception of a few stocks in the top 40.

Old Mutual was up 2.81% to R42.07, after reporting a 22% rise in full-year pre-tax adjusted operating profit to £2bn, earlier in the day.

Though a mid-cap company and, as such, its influence on the overall market is limited, EOH rebounded 5.5% to R62.77, after a 21% crash on Wednesday in the wake of a downbeat trading update.

Markets in general are still grappling to find their way around US President Donald Trump’s controversial administration, which threatens to disrupt global trade with its protectionist approach. On Wednesday, Larry Kudlow accepted the role of White House chief economic adviser, immediately targeting China, saying the US would deal with intellectual property theft.

"Risk-aversion could become a dominant market theme moving forward, as concerns intensify over escalating trade tensions negatively impacting global growth," according to Lukeman Otunga, research analyst at FXTM.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, following a lacklustre session in Asia.

Among other stocks on the JSE, Anglo American was up 1.8% to R291, but Exxaro slipped 3.11% to R109 and African Rainbow Minerals 3.46% to R107.83.

Crisis-hit Steinhoff International gave up 2.33% to R4.20 while Spar Group gained 1.58% to R208.25

Resilient, which will drop out of the top 40 next week, gained 2.01% to R68.60, trimming losses for the year to date to 54%. Intu surrendered 2.6% to R34.09 and Hammerson plc 2.97% to R71.51.

Sibanye-Stillwater shed 1.91% to R11.29 and Impala Platinum 2.54% to R25.75, both partly hobbled by the stronger rand environment and sluggish metal prices.

Investment holding group PSG gained 1.85% to R235 but Brait slumped 4.74% to R37.34.

Adcock Ingram fell 3% to R66.95 and Life Healthcare 1.14% to R28.51.