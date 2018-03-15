Markets

Futures unchanged after close-out, as JSE falls while Dow firms

15 March 2018 - 18:19 Karl Gernetzky
There are many types of trading. Before you begin, decide what you're going to trade and who with. Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE
There are many types of trading. Before you begin, decide what you're going to trade and who with. Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE

South African futures fell by a single point on Thursday, on the close-out for the first quarter. The JSE was weaker, while global markets were broadly positive.

Industrials were weighed down by losses by heavyweight Naspers, with the bourse posting losses in most indices.

Globally, markets were mostly positive, as investors gauged the prospect of conflict over US tariffs. The issue is expected to rumble on, and was brought into focus again on Wednesday, when US President Donald Trump appointed a new chief economic advisor — Larry Kudlow. Kudlow immediately warned of a tougher stance against China, saying intellectual property theft would be targeted.

The cupboard is bare in terms of local data on Friday, with expectations that market focus will shift to next week’s events, notably a US Federal Reserve open market committee meeting.

The all share fell 0.38% to 58‚203.8 points and the top 40 0.34%. Platinums lost 1.06%‚ industrials 0.88% and gold miners 0.87%. Banks firmed 0.78%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 1.17%, while in Europe the DAX 30 had gained 1.08%, the CAC 40 0.71% and the FTSE 100 0.38%.

At the same time, gold was off 0.5% to $1,318.07 an ounce and platinum 0.46% to $957.57, while Brent crude was up 0.58% to $65.22 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was barely changed at 51,801 points. The number of contracts traded was 7,251 from Wednesday’s 47,619.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE results schedule picks up on Thursday
Markets
2.
‘Rexit’ boosts rand, but rattles markets
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE loses ground as risk-off ...
Markets
4.
South African bonds slump in line with the rand
Markets
5.
Rand weakens as market eyes US Fed meeting
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.