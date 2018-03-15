Bonds slightly softer as market waits for fresh catalysts

Markets

South African government bonds were marginally weaker shortly before midday on Thursday, with markets cautious, amid looming risk events.

"Investors appear to be waiting for some form of a catalyst to trade on‚ but aside from the Moody’s decision … next week Friday‚ there is very little else on the horizon‚" said TreasuryOne head of dealing Wichard Cilliers.

Globally, markets were eyeing a reshuffle of White House officials, with Larry Kudlow accepting the role of US President Donald Trump’s chief economic advisor. Kudlow said that the US would take a harder line on intellectual property theft in China.

The rand, and bonds, were largely unaffected by the trade-war risks, and were only likely to move significantly next week, said Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Gordon Kerr.

Next week sees the conclusion of a US Federal Reserve open market committee meeting, and an expected announcement on SA’s credit status by ratings agency Moody’s.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.100% from 8.075% and the R207 at 6.705% from 6.685%. The rand was at R11.7923 to the dollar from R11.7736.

