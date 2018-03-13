Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Mondi and IBM

13 March 2018 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Mondi plc as his stock pick of the day, while Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose IBM.

Du Toit said that most of Mondi’s revenue came from Europe. It is trading on a price-earnings multiple of 14. Investors have the opportunity to tap into the e-commerce space through packaging and if Amazon continues to do well in Europe, Mondi should follow suit.

IBM is trading at a price-earning ratio of about 12, with a dividend yield of about US$4.

“You get great value for money and your returns will be high,” said Booysen.

The company has been around for 130 years, continually re-inventing itself. IBM is also one of the leaders in block-chain technology. It has Watson (for cyber security) behind it and is developing artificial intelligence (AI), and investing in growth businesses.

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Mondi plc Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss discusses IBM

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Surfing big waves of creativity and funding

The principle of shared value is supported when creativity and the arts are seeded in a company’s core strategy, writes Michelle Constant
Life
6 hours ago

Industry baffled at IBM declaring its staff diversity details ‘trade secrets’

IBM is suing its former chief diversity officer who left for a similar job at Microsoft, with its ‘nakedly economic arguments about ...
Companies
25 days ago

Mondi rewards investors with special dividend

‘We benefited from good demand and higher average selling prices in most of our businesses’
Companies
11 days ago

IBM suing former executive over move to Microsoft

IBM says its former HR vice-president is violating a non-competitive agreement, and has ‘highly confidential and sensitive’ IBM ...
Companies
27 days ago

Why Mondi’s capex is set to pay off

CEO claims an industry-leading performance for integrated international pulp, paper and packaging group
Companies
8 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in risk-off trade, while gold miners jump

Nedbank gains 1.64%, but Standard Bank loses 0.8% and Capitec 1.29%
Markets
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sun International a bad bet on Monday
Markets
2.
Share values trebled in Zuma years
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed as Dow retreats ...
Markets
4.
Not much action expected on the JSE on Tuesday
Markets
5.
Rand drifts weaker as market looks ahead to US ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.