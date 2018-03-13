WATCH: Stock picks — Mondi and IBM

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Mondi plc as his stock pick of the day, while Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose IBM.

Du Toit said that most of Mondi’s revenue came from Europe. It is trading on a price-earnings multiple of 14. Investors have the opportunity to tap into the e-commerce space through packaging and if Amazon continues to do well in Europe, Mondi should follow suit.

IBM is trading at a price-earning ratio of about 12, with a dividend yield of about US$4.

“You get great value for money and your returns will be high,” said Booysen.

The company has been around for 130 years, continually re-inventing itself. IBM is also one of the leaders in block-chain technology. It has Watson (for cyber security) behind it and is developing artificial intelligence (AI), and investing in growth businesses.