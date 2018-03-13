Markets

Rand range-bound as global markets pause for breath ahead of US inflation report

13 March 2018 - 12:51 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was very slightly worse against major global currencies shortly before noon on Tuesday, with currency markets subdued ahead of the release of US inflation.

The rand had moved in a range of 3c on Monday, and was similarly flat on Tuesday, as the market waited for fresh catalysts.

US inflation data, due at 2.30pm South African time, could provide direction, as investors gauge the pace of US monetary policy tightening in 2018.

"We expect the rand to be stuck in very tight ranges leading up to the CPI [consumer price index] number, with a knee-jerk reaction after the release depending on where the data prints," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.

Asian and European markets were mixed, while some commodities, which usually influence the rand, were under pressure as oil prices fell.

Oil prices were weighed down by concerns over a rapid rise in US crude output, as cracks emerged in oil-cartel Opec’s united front on output cuts, reported Dow Jones Newswires

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.8439 to the dollar from R11.8239, R14.6055 to the euro from R14.5863 and at R16.4399 to the pound from R16.4427.

The euro was at $1.2331 from $1.2336.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sun International a bad bet on Monday
Markets
2.
Share values trebled in Zuma years
Markets
3.
Not much action expected on the JSE on Tuesday
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed as Dow retreats ...
Markets
5.
Foreigners buy South African assets in bulk
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.