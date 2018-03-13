Rand range-bound as global markets pause for breath ahead of US inflation report

The rand was very slightly worse against major global currencies shortly before noon on Tuesday, with currency markets subdued ahead of the release of US inflation.

The rand had moved in a range of 3c on Monday, and was similarly flat on Tuesday, as the market waited for fresh catalysts.

US inflation data, due at 2.30pm South African time, could provide direction, as investors gauge the pace of US monetary policy tightening in 2018.

"We expect the rand to be stuck in very tight ranges leading up to the CPI [consumer price index] number, with a knee-jerk reaction after the release depending on where the data prints," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.

Asian and European markets were mixed, while some commodities, which usually influence the rand, were under pressure as oil prices fell.

Oil prices were weighed down by concerns over a rapid rise in US crude output, as cracks emerged in oil-cartel Opec’s united front on output cuts, reported Dow Jones Newswires

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.8439 to the dollar from R11.8239, R14.6055 to the euro from R14.5863 and at R16.4399 to the pound from R16.4427.

The euro was at $1.2331 from $1.2336.