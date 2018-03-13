Rand holds steady ahead of US inflation data

The rand was little changed on Tuesday morning, but remained at the mercy of international developments.

Traders will probably take their cue from US inflation data, due for release at 2.30pm SA time.

US core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, is expected to have held steady at an annual rate of 1.8% in February from January.

"We expect the rand to be stuck in very tight ranges leading up to the CPI [consumer price index] number, with a knee-jerk reaction after the release depending on where the data prints," TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said in an e-mailed note.

The US inflation figures are important, as they help inform the US Federal Reserve in deciding on interest rates.

The Fed’s monetary policy, in turn, has implications for the dollar and other currencies.

Faster than expected inflation could lead the Fed to pick up the pace of rate hikes this year, which would benefit the dollar at the expense of the rand.

At 9.38am, the rand was at R11.8415 to the dollar from R11.8239, R14.5913 to the euro from R14.5863 and at R16.4385 to the pound from R16.4427.

The euro was at $1.2322 from $1.2336.