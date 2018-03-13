Rand firms slightly as US inflation comes in as expected

The rand firmed marginally against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, after US inflation slowed month on month but otherwise came in as expected.

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% in February from a 0.5% increase in January. On an annual basis CPI rose 2.2% in February, up from 2.1% in January, which was according to expectations.

US bonds firmed and the euro gained on the dollar, as the data did not support a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve, with relatively benign inflation supporting only three interest-rate hikes in 2018.

This has largely been priced into markets, analysts said. The Fed is set to deliberate on policy matters next week, the second meeting of the Fed’s federal open market committee (FOMC) in 2018.

"I’m not sure that the data will provide policy makers with much comfort or confidence next week, but they may be encouraged that it is at least headed in the right direction," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

Local manufacturing growth rose to an annual 2.5% in January, "a relatively strong start to the year", analysts at Capital Economics said.

At 3.02pm the rand was at R11.7934 to the dollar from R11.8239, at R14.5856 to the euro from R14.5863 and at R16.455 to the pound from R16.4427.

The euro was at $1.2368 from $1.2336.