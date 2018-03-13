Oil prices fall further as soaring US production comes back into focus

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as the inexorable rise in US crude output weighed on markets.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.25 a barrel at 4.14am GMT, down 11c or 0.2% from their previous close.

Brent crude futures were at $64.85 a barrel, down 10c or 0.2%.

Both crude benchmarks dropped about 1% in their Monday sessions.

"Oil prices fell on the back of concerns that surging US production … could push inventories in the US higher," ANZ bank said on Tuesday.

US crude oil production soared past 10-million barrels a day in late 2017, overtaking output by top exporter Saudi Arabia.

US production is expected to rise above 11-million barrels a day by late 2018, taking the top spot from Russia, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The rising US output is largely due to onshore shale oil production.

US crude production from major shale formations is expected to rise by 131,000 barrels a day in April from the previous month to a record 6.95-million barrels a day, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a monthly report on Monday.

"Oil prices moved lower … after (the) EIA published a report that crude production from seven major US shale plays is expected to see a climb," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

That expected increase would top the increase of 105,000 barrels a day in March from the previous month, to what was then expected to be a record high of 6.82-million barrels a day, the EIA said.

The EIA is due to publish its latest weekly US production data on Wednesday.

