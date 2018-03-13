Not much action expected on the JSE on Tuesday

The Singapore Straits Times index was up a fraction at 0.09%, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.3% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Tuesday marks a lull in a generally busy time of the year for JSE-listed company results.

Companies that may release results on Tuesday include colliery group Buffalo, electrical cable maker South Ocean and security door maker Trellidor.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release January’s manufacturing production and sales report at 1pm.