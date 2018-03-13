Markets

Not much action expected on the JSE on Tuesday

13 March 2018 - 07:28 Robert Laing
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange, in Sandton, Johannesburg. File picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Asian markets showed little reaction to US President Donald Trump’s move to block Singapore-based Broadcom’s proposed $117bn takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm.

The Singapore Straits Times index was up a fraction at 0.09%, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.3% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Tuesday marks a lull in a generally busy time of the year for JSE-listed company results.

Companies that may release results on Tuesday include colliery group Buffalo, electrical cable maker South Ocean and security door maker Trellidor.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release January’s manufacturing production and sales report at 1pm.

Local factory output is likely to have picked up in January, judging from the Absa-sponsored purchasing mangers index (PMI) done by the Bureau for Economic Research. It went from 45.1 points in December to 49.4 points in January. The PMI tends to foreshadow Stats SA’s manufacturing data fairly reliably.

The economists’ consensus according to Trading Economics is for annual growth in South African manufacturing output to have accelerated to 2.5% in January from 2% in December. Trading Economics, however, forecast it slowed to 1.2%.

The biggest international economics release scheduled for Tuesday is US inflation for February. According to Trading Economics, the consensus is it accelerated to 2.2% from 2.1% in January. The US central bank’s monetary policy aims to keep inflation at 2%.

The rand was trading little changed at R11.84 to the dollar, R14.59 to the euro and R16.44 to the pound.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.