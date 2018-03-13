JSE opens lower as market eyes local data and US inflation numbers

The JSE opened lower on Tuesday after a weak closing on the Dow and on mixed Asian markets.

Banks led the losses following Monday’s gains, with the property sector enjoying rare positive trading, having lost 17.5% so far in 2018.

The Dow closed 0.62% down at 25,178.61 points on Monday, with Boeing and Caterpillar losing out on global trade war fears. The Nikkei 225 was up 0.66%, while the Hang Seng lost 0.22%.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release January’s manufacturing production report at 1pm. The market will also keep an eye on US inflation data set to be released in the early afternoon.

At 9.36am the all share was 0.26% lower at 59,042.10 points and the top 40 dropped 0.23%. Banks shed 0.79%, industrials 0.38%, food and drug retailers 0.27% and the platinum index 0.23%. The property index added 0.2%.

Troubled retailer Steinhoff gained 2.73% to R4.52, but KAP Industrial Holdings shed 2.47% to R8.29 after Steinhoff said it intended to sell 450-million of its 1.14-billion KAP shares via an accelerated bookbuild.

Standard Bank shed 1.6% to R223.77.

Discovery was up 2.15% to R185.91 and MMI Holdings 0.99% to R21.50.

Resilient rose 0.76% to R61.97 and Fortress B 1.98%^to R14.39.

Net1 UEPS Technologies jumped 6.35% to R134.

Tiger Brands softened 0.45% to R356.84, bringing losses for 2018 to 22.5%.