JSE closes lower as retailers and miners suffer while banks gain

The JSE all share closed weaker on Tuesday, in lacklustre trade, as banks and financials gained on a firmer rand amid risk-on trade, while retailers and miners retreated.

Miners lost ground on weaker commodity prices, as the rand gained a few cents on the dollar. Copper was down 0.71% on the day, and aluminium 1.39%.

Consumer inflation data from the US was, as expected, making it unlikely the US Federal Reserve will adopt a more hawkish stance at its second policy meeting of the year next week.

The dollar weakened in response to the inflation numbers, which supported local interest-rate sensitive stocks such as banks. Relatively strong local manufacturing growth numbers supported the sentiment further. News that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was wooing investors in London, added to the positive tone.

Naspers ended the day firmer, but Anheuser-Busch InBev and British American Tobacco were sold off. Property stocks were the best performers on the day, buoyed by Nepi Rockcastle rocketing nearly 5%, from over-sold levels.

The overall market was supported by a positive opening on the Dow, despite weaker European markets. Some market commentators have described the current environment as a so-called Goldilocks market, meaning that economic conditions are neither too hot nor too cold, analysts at Franklin Templeton said.

"Good economic growth without the inflationary pressure that could lead the Fed to accelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes remains the norm," they said. Barclays Research analysts, however, said the Goldilocks scenario could be threatened if US tariffs resulted in a global trade war.

Barclays said the Bank of Japan signaled it would push normalisation of interest rates further out, but the Fed had added some hawkish communication last week, while the European Central Bank (ECB) removed its easing bias.

The JSE closed 0.19% lower at 59,084.50 points and the top 40 lost 0.13%. General retailers fell 1.74%, food and drug retailers 1.52%, the gold index 1.43%, resources 0.76% and industrials 0.32%. The property index rose 0.99%, banks 0.77% and financials 0.5%.

Sasol slumped 3.04% to R412, as Brent crude lost 1.11% to $64.19 a barrel.

British American Tobacco gave up 1.97% to R688.65.

FirstRand added 2.49% to R70.26 and Capitec 2.81% to R901.

MMI Holdings jumped 3.33% to R22.

Troubled retailer Steinhoff shed 3.41% to R4.25, but KAP Industrial Holdings rose 0.47% to R8.54 after the former said it intended to sell 450-million of its 1.14-billion KAP shares via an accelerated book-build.

Resilient rose 3.22% to R63.48, Fortress B 2.13% to R14.41, and Nepi Rockcastle 4.97% to R126.

Naspers gained 0.73% to R3,580.97.

Tiger Brands shed 2.51% to R349.48, bringing losses for 2018 to 24%.

Aspen was down 2.96% to R247.50 on renewed speculation the group might be the target of short-sellers. It was down nearly 10% at one point.