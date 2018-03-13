Investors watch for US inflation figures, keeping world shares slightly higher

London — World shares inched higher on Tuesday, eking out limited gains as investors kept a wary eye on a US inflation reading later in the day that could offer clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes in 2018.

The MSCI all-country world index of stocks, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up less than 0.1%. The index has recovered about half its losses during a violent shake-out in stocks in February. The sell-off came after strong US wage numbers, which investors feared might feed into inflation and push the US central bank towards a faster pace of monetary tightening.

US consumer price index (CPI) data was due at 12.30am GMT.

"Today’s CPI inflation data is likely to add further colour to the US inflation picture; however, it probably won’t add any further clarity to the overall inflation outlook puzzle, given that the Fed doesn’t use CPI as its inflation benchmark," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets in London.

"Nonetheless it is still a useful gauge in establishing when and how the price pressures we’ve been seeing build up in US supply chains start to filter down into the wider economy."

While the consumer price index is a popular barometer of economic health, it is not the primary gauge the Fed uses to determine whether it is meeting its mandate of price stability.

Instead, the Fed uses the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index.

European shares opened positive, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 gaining 0.1%. Italian and Spanish stocks rose 0.3 to 0.4%, while Britain’s FTSE was a laggard, down 0.1%. Earlier in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% after spending much of the day swerving in and out of negative territory.

The index surged 1.5% on Monday following firm US jobs numbers on Friday, while low wage growth eased concerns about inflation and faster central bank rate hikes.

But a mixed performance by US shares overnight tempered the rally.

The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Monday as the US tariffs signed into law last week weighed on industrials, while a rise in tech stocks boosted the Nasdaq to a new record high.

Politics pressures yen, boosts slovak bond yields

In currencies, the Japanese yen fell more than 0.5% to a two-week low against the dollar, pressured by a political scandal engulfing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government. It also lost ground to the euro.

The yen tends to suffer in an environment when riskier and higher-yielding assets are bid but Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note that a further deterioration in the political situation that affected the position of Abe, could see the yen "forcefully return towards its previous upward trend."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.2%. "The broader story remains that of US monetary policy normalisation in the backdrop of an improving economy and a further decline in currency market volatility would only fuel more risk taking appetite," Commerzbank’s forex strategist Thu Lan Nguyen said.

Slovakia’s 10-year bond yield rose as much as five basis points and the cost of insuring exposure to its debt hit the highest in almost three months as the country’s government inched towards collapse.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government moved closer to collapse on Monday after his junior coalition partner called for early elections amid a political crisis sparked by the killing of a journalist.

The benchmark 10-year US treasury note yield stood little changed at 2.879%. In commodities, crude oil prices staged a recovery after sliding on concerns over rising US output.

US crude futures were up 0.2% to $61.51 per barrel. Brent also rose 0.2% to $65.08 per barrel.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,318/oz.

