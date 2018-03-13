Bonds weaken marginally following US inflation report

Markets

13 March 2018
Local government bonds were slightly softer on Tuesday afternoon, despite the dollar weakening after US inflation data met market expectations.

US inflation came in at 2.2% in February compared to a year earlier, while core inflation — which excludes volatile items such as energy and food — rose 1.8%.

The inflation report was being closely watched by the market, as it came ahead of a US Federal Reserve federal open market committee meeting next week.

Analysts say the market has priced in the chance of the Fed increasing interest rates four times in 2018, as opposed to three, at about 33%.

It was uncertain if the slight uptick in inflation, from 2.1% in January, would provide policy makers with much comfort, but they may be encouraged that it was at least headed in the right direction, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Capital Economics has predicted that the yield on the 10-year US treasury will reach 3.5% by the end of 2019, as bond prices are expected to fall in an environment of normalised interest rates and higher inflation.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.085% from 8.055% while the R207 was at 6.695% from 6.655%.

The rand was at R11.7939 from R11.8239.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.8520% from 2.8672%.

