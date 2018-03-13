Bonds steady ahead of US inflation data

Local government bonds were steady at midday on Tuesday, as the rand showed little movement on a flat dollar.

Trading volumes were low in anticipation of the release of US inflation data later in the day.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.070% from 8.055% and the R207 was at 6.670% from 6.655%. The rand was at R11.8438 to the dollar from R11.8239.

US government bond prices rose, with yields up as investors were worried that tepid demand could stoke renewed selling of the 10-year note, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Trading volumes have been relatively low, suggesting investors are largely looking past the bond auction results and focusing on Tuesday’s consumer prices report, the newswires said.

Capital Economics has predicted that the yield on the 10-year would reach 3.5% at end-2019 as bond prices are expected to fall in an environment of normalised interest rates and higher inflation. The US 10-year was last seen at 2.8813% from 2.885%.