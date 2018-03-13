Bonds slightly softer as focus shifts to data releases

Local government bonds were marginally weaker on Tuesday morning, while the rand was range-bound, as investors waited for US inflation data later.

Market focus has shifted to data releases, notably US consumer inflation numbers for February, expected at 2.30pm local time.

Before this, Statistics SA will release manufacturing and sales data for January at 1pm.

Global focus, however, will be squarely on the US inflation print, which comes ahead of a US Federal Reserve open market committee meeting next week.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, but the inflation data should give clues about the possibility of four interest rate increases this year; the Fed has already pencilled in three.

Trading on the local bond market was subdued, with equity markets also waiting for data to provide new direction, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

At 9.30am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.070% from 8.055% while the R207 was at 6.670% from 6.655%.

The rand was at R11.8302 from R11.8239.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8813% from 2.8929%.