Markets

Bonds slightly softer as focus shifts to data releases

13 March 2018 - 09:55 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Local government bonds were marginally weaker on Tuesday morning, while the rand was range-bound, as investors waited for US inflation data later.

Market focus has shifted to data releases, notably US consumer inflation numbers for February, expected at 2.30pm local time.

Before this, Statistics SA will release manufacturing and sales data for January at 1pm.

Global focus, however, will be squarely on the US inflation print, which comes ahead of a US Federal Reserve open market committee meeting next week.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, but the inflation data should give clues about the possibility of four interest rate increases this year; the Fed has already pencilled in three.

Trading on the local bond market was subdued, with equity markets also waiting for data to provide new direction, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

At 9.30am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.070% from 8.055% while the R207 was at 6.670% from 6.655%.

The rand was at R11.8302 from R11.8239.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8813% from 2.8929%.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sun International a bad bet on Monday
Markets
2.
Share values trebled in Zuma years
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed as Dow retreats ...
Markets
4.
Not much action expected on the JSE on Tuesday
Markets
5.
Rand drifts weaker as market looks ahead to US ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.