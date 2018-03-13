Asian equities rally sputters as Wall Street runs out of steam

Tokyo — Asian stocks stalled on Tuesday as Wall Street shares lost steam, while the dollar sagged on declining US yields.

Investors were focused on US inflation data due later in the day, at 12.30pm GMT, for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate rises this year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed by mid-morning.

The index had surged 1.5% on Monday following firm US jobs numbers on Friday, while low wage growth eased concern about inflation and faster central bank rate hikes.

But a mixed performance by US shares overnight cooled investors’ risk appetite in Asia.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial average slipped on Monday as the US tariffs signed into law last week weighed on industrials, while gains in tech stocks boosted the Nasdaq to a new record high.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.2%, with shares in steel makers and car makers still battered by concern about US tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

Some market participants say a political scandal engulfing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is raising doubts about his ability to pursue economic reforms, undermining stock market sentiment.

Australian shares lost 0.7%, while Shanghai dipped 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi was effectively flat, faring better as major tech shares such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics rose following gains by their US peers.

IG Securities forex strategist Junichi Ishikawa said concern about trade conflict continued "to linger in the background, capping risk appetite, pushing Treasury yields lower which in turn weighed on the dollar. That said, there are still bright spots that bode well for broader risk sentiment, as the Nasdaq’s gains shows."

Separately, US President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Singapore-based semiconductor maker Broadcom’s takeover bid of Qualcomm on grounds of national security, ending what would have been the technology industry’s biggest deal on record.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was flat at 89.891 after shedding about 0.2% overnight.

The euro was a shade higher at $1.2337, adding to overnight gains of 0.25%. The dollar was down 0.05% at ¥106.350 as the renewed political scandal in Japan pushed it off last week’s peak above ¥107.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note yield stood little changed at 2.877%. The yield declined by 2.5 basis points overnight.

In commodities, crude oil prices extended losses after sliding the previous day amid ongoing concerns over rising US output.

US crude futures lost 0.3% to $61.19 a barrel after losing 0.8% the previous day. Brent fell 0.3% to $64.76 a barrel.

Reuters