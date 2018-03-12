Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — S&P 500 ETF
12 March 2018 - 07:47
Ian Cruickshanks of the South African Institute of Race Relations chose an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) in dollar terms as his stock pick of the day, in the wake of the US nonfarm payrolls data.
“I think that is where the big wins and gains will be,” he said.
