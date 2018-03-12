Markets

Rand marginally firmer in risk-on trade

12 March 2018
The rand was stable at relatively stronger levels shortly before noon on Monday, as risk-on sentiment crept back into the market ahead of risk events later in the week.

Global markets have been buoyed by news North Korea wants to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss its nuclear-weapons programme.

On Friday, US data showed that economy created 313,000 jobs in February, but wages growth moderated, implying that inflation may not be as much of a danger as previously thought.

This had decreased the chance of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates four times this year, analysts said.

In the absence of data releases on Monday, the rand should remain range-bound, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler. The rand had showed remarkable stability recently, but both the local currency and bonds were marginally overvalued at current levels, he said.

US inflation data for February will be released on Tuesday, while locally, manufacturing and sales data for the January will be released.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.8104 to the dollar from R11.8289, R14.5608 to the euro from R14.5651 and at R16.3821 to the pound from R16.3871.

The euro was at $1.2329 from $1.2312.

