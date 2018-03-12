Rand drifts weaker as market looks ahead to US inflation data

The rand was fractionally weaker on Monday afternoon as the market awaited key inflation data from the US on Tuesday.

US nonfarm payrolls, released on Friday, indicated subdued inflationary pressure on the US economy. The consensus view is for US consumer inflation to come in at 2.2% year on year in February from 2.1% in the previous month.

A lower inflation figure could weaken the dollar, as it reduces the chances of a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve. That could give the rand a fillip over the short term.

The rand has bounced back from levels of about R12/$ over the past week, but is struggling to find further momentum.

The Fed watches core inflation, which is still below 2%, therefore mitigating against an overly hawkish stance from the central bank.

"Tomorrow’s consumer price inflation number isn’t the Fed’s preferred measure, but, coming a week before the March Fed meeting when another rate hike is expected, it will be monitored very closely," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

At 3pm the rand was at R11.8366 from R11.8289, after reaching a worst level of R11.8729 in intraday trade. It was at R14.5611 to the euro from R14.5651 and at R16.4452 to the pound from R16.3871.

The euro was at $1.2301 from $1.2312.