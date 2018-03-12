Rand benefits from global risk appetite

The rand stabilised at relatively stronger levels on Monday morning, after the US nonfarm payrolls report encouraged global risk appetite.

The world’s largest economy created 313,000 jobs in February, but wages growth moderated, implying that inflation may not be as much of a danger as previously thought.

The jobs figures means that US Federal Reserve is likely to maintain a gradual approach to raising interest rates — a scenario that favours high-yielding emerging-market currencies.

The rand has been a key beneficiary of so-called carry trade, where money is borrowed in low interest-rate environments and invested in currencies that offer higher returns.

The Fed has been ahead of the pack in normalising interest rates in the developed economies, following years of unconventional monetary policy stimulus.

"Although the earnings numbers [wage growth] missed the mark, it soothed the markets that the US economy is not in danger of overheating too quickly and that the Fed must hike more times to curb inflation," TreasuryOne Andre Botha said.

"It looks like the jump in January that caused a bit of market panic was a bit of an outlier, which will only be confirmed if next month’s number stays in line with expectation."

At 9.50am, the rand was at R11.7986 to the dollar from R11.8289, R14.5568 to the euro from R14.5651 and at R16.3687 to the pound from R16.3871.

The euro was at $1.2338 from $1.2312.