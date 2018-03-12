Oil prices add to strong gains, as both supply and demand signals turn bullish

Singapore — Oil markets edged up on Monday, thanks to a drop in the number of US rigs drilling for more production, easing concern about oversupply.

On the demand side, the US economy continued to create jobs, which the industry hopes will drive higher fuel demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.10 a barrel at 4.07am GMT, up 6c or 0.1%. Brent crude futures were at $65.58 a barrel, up 9c or 0.1% from their previous close.

"A falling rig count and the strong employment data may have helped support prices," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Rivkin Securities.

The US economy added the biggest number of jobs in more than a year-and-a-half in February, with nonfarm payrolls jumping by 313,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday.

In oil markets, US energy companies last week cut oil rigs for the first time in almost two months, with drillers cutting back four rigs, to 796, Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

Despite the lower rig count, which is an early indicator of future output, activity remains much higher than a year ago when, when just 617 rigs were active, and most analysts expect US crude oil production — which has already risen by over a fifth since mid-2016, to 10.37-million barrels a day — to rise further.

That is more than top exporter Saudi Arabia producers and almost as the nearly 11-million barrels a day that Russia pumps out.

Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures said the oil market "will focus on Opec and IEA (monthly) reports this week" to get a sense of global demand and supply levels, referring to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency.

Phillip Futures said "items in focus will include OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] commercial stock levels, revision in global demand and supply for crude oil and Opec’s compliance on production levels".

Opec and a group of other producers led by Russia have been withholding production since the start of 2017 to prop up prices.

Reuters