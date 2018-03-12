JSE rides positive global market sentiment

The JSE rose on Monday, tracking a positive sentiment on world markets.

The all share was up 0.63% to 59,543.80 points at lunchtime, its best level in about three weeks.

A couple of themes were notable, including Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report, which investors viewed in a benign fashion.

The world’s largest economy created 313,000 jobs, far outpacing expectations of 200,000. But wages growth disappointed, implying that the spectre of much higher inflation could still be far off.

"The numbers we saw on Friday provided the perfect balance of strong job creation and softer wage growth which does not necessarily trigger faster rate hikes," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"The much higher participation rate was a clear reminder that, while unemployment is at a 17-year low, there is still some slack in the economy which may take longer to sort out and explain why wage growth and inflation is so muted."

The surge in wages growth in January shook global markets, as markets thought then that the Federal Reserve would adopt aggressive approach in increasing interest rates, which generally detract from the allure of equities.

So far, the Fed’s policy tightening has been gradual, shallower and symbolic, after years of unconventional stimulus to counter the effects of the last global financial crises.

With muted wage growth, the dollar fell, allowing emerging-market currencies such as the rand and local bonds to recover. The recovery in the rand and bonds helped banks, which halted a three-session losing run.

Retailers were also higher on the day, as were other SA-focused stocks. But miners generally lagged, apparently owing to a recovery in the rand.

Tiger Brands was one of the few outliers in the top 40, still reeling from the fall-out of the listeriosis saga. The share price dropped 2.97% to R357, bringing cumulative losses to about 15% since a week ago.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, following a positive handover from Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.93%.

FirstRand was up 4.17% to R69.19, recovering from a 10% correction over the past week, and Capitec gained 2.37% to R872.41.

Vodacom Group was up 2.15% to R167.14, MTN Group 1.71% to R134.27 and Telkom 2.05% to R54.29.

Media and internet group Naspers, which is the top share in the all share, gained 1.18% to R3,588.99. But drug maker Aspen dropped 3.85% to R258.41.

Steinhoff was up 2.81% to R4.39, TFG 1.65% to R227.20 and Shoprite 1.62% to R271.12.

Construction stock WBHO was up 2.33% to R162.20 and Murray & Roberts 2.83% to R10.17.

Transport and logistics group Imperial was up 2.21% to R251.65.