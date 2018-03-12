JSE opens firmer as global markets bounce back on upbeat US jobs data

The JSE opened firmer on Monday on stronger Asian markets following a higher close on the Dow on Friday, after US data reflected a strong US economy.

A slightly firmer rand supported banks, while industrials gathered some momentum on Naspers.

The Dow closed 1.77% higher on Friday in risk-on trade, and the Nikkei 225 gained 1.65%. The Hang Seng rose 1.87%.

US nonfarm payrolls showed 313,000 jobs were created in February, from 239,000 in January, well ahead of even the most optimistic forecast. Subdued wage growth indicated the US Federal Reserve would not be in a hurry to adopt a more hawkish stance in the absence of inflationary pressures in the economy.

With core inflation below the Fed’s 2% target, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) expect only a moderate pace of monetary tightening over the medium term.

"Three hikes this year remain the expectation but may be revised if greater inflationary pressures are seen," Nedbank said.

At 9.30am the all share was up 0.5% to 59,464.20 points and the top 40 added 0.67%. Banks rose 1.21%, financials and industrials 0.54% respectively, resources 0.43% and general retailers 0.41%.

Anglo American rose 0.99% to R288.51 and Sasol 0.65% to R421.61.

Anglo American Platinum slipped 0.28% to R353.79.

FirstRand jumped 2.73% to R68.23 and Capitec 1.08% to R861.40.

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, which holds interests in Outsurance, Discovery and MMI, rose 0.25% to R44.89. The group reported its interim normalised earnings from continuing operations grew 26% to R2.3bn, more than half contributed by Outsurance.

The market remained sceptical about property group Resilient’s restructuring plans, with Resilient down 2.14% to R65 and Fortress B 0.92% to R15. Nepi Rockcastle, however, was up 0.63% to R123.99.

Naspers rose 1.22% to R3,590.11.

Consumer goods company AVI dropped 0.85% to R115.01. The group reported a 7.5% increase in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R3.26. An interim dividend of R1.75c was declared, up 8% on the year-earlier period.