JSE closes flat as global trade-war jitters resurface

The JSE was little changed on Monday, as renewed risk-on momentum from Friday’s US jobs data supported global equity markets. A weak opening on the Dow toward the JSE’s close, however, caused the local bourse to give back much of its earlier gains.

Last week’s upbeat performance by the Dow, which rose 3.25%, had driven sentiment on the JSE for most of the day, but this turned negative near the close on renewed concern about a global trade war.

US and European officials are planning new trade talks this week as US allies seek ways to avoid tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump’s administration last week. However, China signalled it was poised to retaliate if Trump went ahead with his biggest "America first" economic action to date, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Trade wars created winners and losers in each country, Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Dave Mohr said. "The winners tend to be consumers, and the losers tend to be factory workers."

Asian markets set the tone in early-morning trade, with the Hang Seng gaining nearly 2%. European markets were mixed with the DAX 30 trading higher for most of the day, while the FTSE 100 had shed 0.2% by the JSE’s close.

Banks led the gains on the JSE on a stable rand in low-volume trade, with rand hedges mixed, despite a strong start to the day from Naspers. Property stocks remained under pressure as Resilient, and others in its stable, resumed their retreat.

Friday’s positive jobs data showed that US nonfarm payrolls grew 313,000 in February, from 239,000 in January, well ahead of even the most optimistic forecast.

This, combined with the lower-than-expected increase in hourly earnings, sent the markets into risk-on mode, FxPro analysts said. The data indicated that the US labour market, despite being the tightest it has been in decades, is not putting pressure on wages and, therefore, keeping inflation low, they said.

The all share was 0.04% up at 59,194.50 points, while top 40 added 0.18%. Banks rose 1.45%, financials 0.24% and food and drug retailers 0.03%. The gold index shed 1.84%, property 1.5% and general retailers 0.6%.

Sasol gained 1.44% to R424.90, while Brent crude had dropped 1.58% to $64.50 a barrel by the JSE’s close.

Richemont ended the day 1.2% higher at R105.67.

FirstRand rose 3.21% to R68.55, Nedbank 1.21% to R313 and Standard Bank 1.04% to R227.41.

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings shed 3.97% to R43, despite earlier reporting its interim normalised earnings from continuing operations grew 26% to R2.3bn, more than half of which came from OUTsurance.

Resilient slumped 7.41% to R61.50, Fortress B 6.8% to R14.11 and Nepi Rockcastle 2.58% to R120.03.

Naspers gained 0.23% to R3,555.

Tiger Brands lost 2.57% to R358.47, as the group continued to feel the effect of the recent listeriosis outbreak, which was traced to some of its food products.