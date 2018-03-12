Gold steadies as dollar comes under pressure

Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady on Monday as the dollar inched lower, with the latest US jobs report easing fear of inflation and faster US rate hikes.

Spot gold was flat at $1,323.07 an ounce at 3.15am GMT. US gold futures for April delivery were little changed at $1,323.70/oz.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies was down 0.1% at 90.038.

"The labour report that we saw in the US on Friday has spilled over into this week…. A slowdown in the growth of wages last month has certainly eased concern about more aggressive rate hikes," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

Inflation worries faded after US data on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs last month, but annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 2.6% after a spike in January.

Money market traders stuck to bets that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates three times this year, with the chance of a fourth increase in 2018 put at only about one in four.

A relief rally swept across Asian share markets on Monday in the wake of the jobs report.

Inflation concerns generally boost gold, which is seen as a safe haven against rising prices.

However, the expectation that the Fed could raise interest rates to fight inflation makes gold less attractive because it is not interest-yielding.

"We still are somewhat wary on gold short-term as we suspect that the precious metal will struggle on account of a stronger dollar, which we expect to start perking up as we head closer to the (next) Fed meeting," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

The central bank is due to meet from March 20.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao expects spot gold could revisit its March 9 low of $1,312.99, as suggested by a double-top and a retracement analysis.

Meanwhile, speculators raised their net long position in gold by 4,178 contracts to 161,812 contracts, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $16.58/oz.

Palladium was down 0.1% at $994.72/oz while platinum was flat at $964.50/oz.

Reuters