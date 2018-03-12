Gold falls amid expectation of more US rate hikes

London — Gold fell on Monday as the previous session’s upbeat US payrolls data sparked a fresh rally in stock markets and shored up the expectation that the Federal Reserve would press ahead with further interest rate increases this year.

World stocks hit a two-week high on Monday after Friday’s strong jobs data helped offset investors’ concerns about the potential for a trade war between the US and other major economies.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,316.91/oz at 10.35am GMT, while US gold futures for April delivery were 0.5% lower at $1,317.40/oz.

"We are now getting within distance of the FOMC [Federal open market committee] meeting next week, with the rate hike being expected to be executed," said Ole Hanson, Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy. "We’ve seen in the past that gold has been struggling ahead of these announcements, so I think we’re just being sucked into the slipstream of that meeting. That’s raising the risk that gold could be a bit more on the defensive."

Money market traders stuck to bets that the Fed would raise interest rates three times this year after data released on Friday showed US job growth recorded its biggest increase in more than one-and-a-half years in February. Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

US treasury yields advanced after the jobs data and stock markets rallied as the numbers sparked a surge in risk appetite. That weighed on the dollar on Monday, though the impact of the softer US currency on gold was muted.

Gold slipped to its lowest in a week on Friday after the payrolls report, having come under pressure earlier in the week after failing to break through the $1,340/oz level for a second time in two weeks.

"Gold is likely to continue to run into offers around $1,330, [the] 50-day moving average, over the near term as participants adjust following Friday’s strong US jobs data," MKS said. "An easing of tension on the Korean peninsula should strip the metal of some lingering risk premium."

Gold had benefited last year from concerns over North Korea’s standoff with the US. Speculators raised their net long position in gold by 4,178 contracts to 161,812 contracts in the week to March 6, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.7% at $16.47/oz. Palladium was 1% lower at $986.22/oz, while platinum was down 0.8% at $957.40/oz.

