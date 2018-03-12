Futures track lower Dow, while JSE closes flat

South African futures lost ground on Monday, as the JSE pared earlier gains to end flat, in line with a weaker Dow.

Banks were the primary beneficiaries of risk-on trade on global markets, with the rand stable, ahead of major economic data releases this week. Miners were under pressure from weaker metal and oil prices.

The Dow gave up initial gains to trade flat as the JSE closed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was at a record high. Global markets had largely taken their lead from Wall Street’s upbeat performance on Friday.

Focus on Tuesday will be on the release of US inflation numbers for February, expected at 2.30pm South African time. The inflation print comes ahead of a US Federal Reserve open market committee meeting next week, and a deviation significantly from expectations could generate volatility, analysts said.

Locally, manufacturing and sales numbers for January are due at 1pm on Tuesday.

The all share was 0.04% up at 59‚194.50 points‚ while top 40 added 0.18%. Banks rose 1.45%‚ financials 0.24% and food and drug retailers 0.03%. The gold index shed 1.84%‚ property 1.5% and general retailers 0.6%.

At 5.40pm the Dow was off 0.55% to 25,190.55 points, while in Europe the DAX 30 was up 0.32% and the FTSE 100 was off 0.25%.

At the same time platinum had fallen 0.64% to $958.69 an ounce and gold 0.4% to $1,318.07. Brent crude was off 1.94% to $64.26.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.21% to 52,250 points. The number of contracts traded 31,318 was from Friday’s 39,711.