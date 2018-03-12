Markets

Bonds stable as global sentiment is mildly risk-on

12 March 2018 - 16:32 Karl Gernetzky
Local government bonds were little changed on Monday, as the market tracked a range-bound rand.

Global sentiment was mildly risk-on, with investors cheering Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report.

The jobs figure jumped by 313‚000 in February‚ but annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 2.6%, after a spike in January. The lack of wage growth has decreased the prospect of the US Federal Reserve raising interests rates four times in 2018, analysts say.

Market focus has shifted to data releases, notably US consumer inflation numbers for February, expected on Tuesday. Investors generally paid more attention to core inflation, and if it remained steady at 1.8%, "there will be no reason to think that the Fed would take an aggressive stance when it meets next week", FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.07% from 8.06% while the R207 was at 6.67% from 6.66%.

The rand was at R11.8366 from R11.8289.

The US 10-year treasury was last unchanged at 2.8929%.

