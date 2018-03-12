Markets

Bonds flat as market waits for fresh catalysts

12 March 2018 - 10:04 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Local government bonds were steady on Monday morning, in line with the stable rand, as investors waited for fresh direction.

Analysts highlighted the relative stability of the rand in recent sessions, despite global and local political risks.

No local data was scheduled for release on Monday and bonds should take direction from rand moves, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs in February, but annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 2.6% after a spike in January.

Non-residents increased their holdings of local bonds by R3bn last week, bringing year-to-date purchases to R10.5bn, said Sasfin.

US inflation data for February is due for release on Tuesday, and any deviation from market expectations could prompt a return to volatility, analysts said.

At 9.30am, the R186 was bid at an unchanged 8.06% and the R207 was at unchanged at 6.66%.

The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.9048% from 2.8929%.

Sun International a bad bet on Monday

The group’s new Sun Time Square Casino in Menlyn will drag it into a loss, Sun International warned after the market closed on Friday
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold steadies as dollar comes under pressure

Friday’s US jobs report is the key factor across markets, with gold benefiting from easing concern about faster US rate hikes and a dip in the ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Global bourses rally as US jobs report whets appetite for risk

Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls and wages numbers showed just the right amount of strength to boost stocks without stoking fear of faster Fed rate ...
Markets
5 hours ago

Oil prices add to strong gains, as both supply and demand signals turn bullish

Strong US jobs data point to rising demand, while the US rig count fell — though it remains higher than a year ago
Markets
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Share values trebled in Zuma years
Markets
2.
Sun International a bad bet on Monday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week higher as optimism ...
Markets
4.
Rand unchanged as Trump announcement on meeting ...
Markets
5.
Gold steadies as dollar comes under pressure
Markets

Related Articles

Bonds flat as market waits for fresh catalysts
Markets

RMI investors take dividend hit, after MMI’s decision not to pay an interim ...
Companies / Financial Services

Relatively stronger rand lifts AVI
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sun International a bad bet on Monday
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.