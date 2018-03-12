Bonds flat as market waits for fresh catalysts

Local government bonds were steady on Monday morning, in line with the stable rand, as investors waited for fresh direction.

Analysts highlighted the relative stability of the rand in recent sessions, despite global and local political risks.

No local data was scheduled for release on Monday and bonds should take direction from rand moves, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs in February, but annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 2.6% after a spike in January.

Non-residents increased their holdings of local bonds by R3bn last week, bringing year-to-date purchases to R10.5bn, said Sasfin.

US inflation data for February is due for release on Tuesday, and any deviation from market expectations could prompt a return to volatility, analysts said.

At 9.30am, the R186 was bid at an unchanged 8.06% and the R207 was at unchanged at 6.66%.

The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.9048% from 2.8929%.