Bonds flat as market awaits direction from rand

Local government bonds were unchanged at midday on Monday, as the market tracked a subdued rand.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said the rand was listless. It normally reflected "fair value" for only a short period of time, sometime behaving like a bouncy ball.

"For the past month or so that bouncy ball has been confiscated by the teacher and is sitting quietly in the teacher’s drawer," he said.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.05% from 8.06% and the R207 at 6.655% from 6.660%.

The rand was at R11.8105 to the dollar from R11.8289.

US bonds were also unchanged following the release of upbeat jobs data on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs in February, but annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 2.6% after a spike in January.

This kept the dollar in check, with bonds also showing little movement on amid uncertainty about whether the US Federal Reserve will increase rates more than the expected three times this year.

US inflation data for February is due for release on Tuesday, and any deviation from market expectations could prompt a return to volatility, analysts said.

The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8984% from 2.8929%.