WATCH: Stock picks — Sasol Inzalo and Naspers

Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Sasol Inzalo as his stock pick of the day, while Chantal Marx from FNB Securities chose Naspers.

Khumalo said Sasol Inzalo was still trading below its fair value and, considering the bonus shares shareholders would receive if they rolled their shares over into Khanyisa, it would be a good buy and provide entry into Khanyisa.

Marx said Naspers still looked relatively inexpensive at its current valuation. It trades at a deep discount to its holding in Tencent. Other businesses within that company were all cash generating, she said, and were worth the investment.