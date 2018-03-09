Rand unchanged as Trump announcement on meeting with Kim stuns the world

The rand was stable on Friday afternoon as the market digested US President Donald Trump’s decision to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Investors are hopeful there will finally be a diplomatic breakthrough from the meeting.

Analysts described the announcement as a "stunning development", which took the focus off Trump’s implementation of tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, announced on Thursday. Mexico and Canada have been temporarily exempted from the protectionist move by the US, which has sparked fears of retaliation by its major trading partners.

The market now awaits US non-farm payroll data. Better-than-expected numbers, as well as indications of sharp wage growth that could fuel inflation, are likely to result in four interest-rate increases in the US this year, rather than the expected three.

"We now hear US Federal Reserve officials talking about the possibility of four rate hikes this year, with investors gradually coming around to the idea," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

At 3.04pm, the rand was at R11.9046 to the dollar from R11.9091, R14.6398 to the euro from R14.6626, and at R16.4751 to the pound from R16.4494. The euro was at $1.2297 from $1.2312.