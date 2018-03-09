Rand stable after Trump’s tariff announcement, with focus on US job numbers

The rand was little changed against major global currencies shortly before midday on Friday, as global equity markets firmed, bolstered by positive news from the Korean peninsula.

North Korea’s offer to discuss its nuclear programme with US President Donald Trump buoyed markets, which had showed little reaction to the implementation of tariffs by the US on imported steel and aluminium.

The tariff move had been expected by the market, and was therefore overshadowed by news from North Korea, as a meeting with Trump would be the first with a sitting US president, analysts said.

Mexico and Canada have been temporarily exempt from the protectionist move by the US, which has sparked fears of escalating retaliatory measures between the US and major trading partners.

Given the fine print regarding exemptions, the tariffs should prompt a great deal of "to-ing and fro-ing" between the US and trading partners, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.

The news on North Korea was supporting the dollar, and the rand could come under pressure after the day’s main data release — US nonfarm payrolls data — analysts said.

The US is expected to have added 205,000 jobs in February, with the data release expected at 3.30pm South African time.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.9056 to the dollar from R11.9091, R14.6603 to the euro from R14.6626 and at R16.4347 to the pound from R16.4494.

The euro was at $1.2313 from $1.2312.