Rand holds steady in early trade

The rand was relatively contained on Friday morning, just hours after US President Donald Trump delivered on his "America First" promises, slapping import duties on steel and aluminium.

But Mexico and Canada have been exempt from the moves, which have been widely condemned as an assault on global trade.

The initial market response to the formal process was calm and measured, suggesting that market participants do not think the import tariffs would necessarily be a shock to the global trade system.

The rand is as sensitive to shifts in global sentiment as it is to local political and economic dynamics.

Lately, local factors have been chiefly responsible for the positive momentum behind the rand, although potential risks remain, for example, the ailing South African Airways (SAA).

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu noted on Thursday that there was "material uncertainty" about the ability of the airline to continue as a going concern, after racking up losses for few years.

At 9.47am, the rand was at R11.9188 to the dollar from R11.9091, R14.6769 to the euro from R14.6626 and at R16.4629 to the pound from R16.4494.

The euro was at $1.2314 from $1.2312.