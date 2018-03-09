Oil edges up on news of US-North Korea meeting

Singapore — Crude oil futures rose on Friday as Asian stock markets gained on news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet US President Donald Trump.

The two were likely to meet by May and Kim had pledged to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests, South Korea’s national security chief said late on Thursday after briefing White House officials on talks between Seoul and Pyongyang.

The White House said Trump would accept the invitation at a place and time to be determined.

The news lifted Asian stocks markets, and pulled crude oil futures along with them, traders said.

Brent crude futures were at $63.77 a barrel at 4.23am GMT, up 16c, or 0.25%, from their previous close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.23 a barrel, up 11c, or 0.2%. Despite these increases, Brent and WTI are on course for weekly declines of almost 1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Traders said that is due to soaring output from the US, which has risen by 23% since the middle of 2016, to 10.37-million barrels a day.

"The market continues to struggle to shake off an excess supply … [boosted] by increased supply from a growing US shale patch," ANZ Bank said on Friday.

Thanks largely to shale drilling, the US now produces more crude than top exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia pumps more, at almost 11-million barrels a day.

"It seems only a matter of time before the US becomes the biggest oil producer in the world. The main question which keeps investors busy is when exactly this will be reached," Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at Dutch bank ABN Amro, said in a note to investors.

Unlike Middle East producers, where output is largely dictated by state-owned oil companies, US producers drill and sell purely based on economics. If prices remain at current levels or rise further, US drillers are profitable and will raise output; if prices stumble, US production will fall.

"The correlation between the US oil production and the oil prices will remain considerable," Van Cleef said.

As much as production, oil prices will also depend on demand.

"Global demand will continue to grow by 1.5-million barrels a day in both 2018 and 2019. This would offer enough room for US oil producers to increase production and for Opec and her allies to [minimise] the production cuts towards the end of 2019," Van Cleef said.

The Middle East-dominated oil cartel Opec and Russia have been leading an effort since 2017 to withhold production to prop up prices.

Reuters