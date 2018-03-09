MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week higher as optimism returns to global markets

The JSE closed firmer on Friday as industrials and miners gained on upbeat global markets.

The Dow had gained 0.78% by the JSE’s close. European markets were more subdued following gains earlier in the week.

US bonds were sold off, with the market pricing in three rate increases in 2018, and not the four mooted by Fed officials recently.

The all share was up 0.41% to 59,169.20 points on the day, and the top 40 gained 0.56%. Industrials rose 0.77%, resources 0.58%, the gold index 0.56%, and property 0.23%. The platinum index shed 1.2% and banks 1.02%.

The all share ended the week up a robust 2.47%, with the strong performance at the beginning of the week offsetting the softer showing in the middle. The index is, however, still 0.56% down for 2018.

BHP firmed 1.63% to R235.60, despite trading ex-dividend; Glencore rose 1.27% to R60.60.

Iron-ore and coal miner Exxaro slumped 11.85% to R107.

Naspers gained 2.57% to R3,546.98.

Tiger Brands recovered 2.17% to R367.91, ending the week down 13.43%. This followed its recall of certain meat products on fears they had been contaminated by Listeria.

The rand firmed in later trade after US non-farm payroll data came in much higher than expected, supporting the notion of a strong US economy. However, wage growth disappointed, with an annual rise in February lower than in January. The Fed is looking for higher inflation before adopting a more hawkish stance.

The rand was at R11.7835 from R11.9091 soon after the JSE’s close. The euro was at $1.2329 from $1.2312.

The rand showed little reaction to US President Donald Trump’s decision to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, as did the dollar. Analysts described the announcement as a “stunning development”, which took the focus off Trump’s implementation of tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, announced on Thursday.

Local bonds tracked the firmer rand, as US bonds turned weaker on the payroll data. The R186 was last bid at 8.055% from 8.085%. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8965% from 2.8562%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.28% to 52,200 points. The number of contracts traded was 39,711 from Thursday’s 23‚679.