JSE slips amid profit-taking and ahead of US non-farm payrolls data

The JSE was lower at midday on Friday, wrapping up an action-packed week of news, which included a slew of corporate earnings from several large companies.

The all share was down 0.38% to 58,700.70 points by lunchtime, trimming week-to-date gains to 2%.

Investors lightened their bullish view on a few stocks, which have enjoyed a tremendous rally over the past few weeks.

Several other factors were at play, including weaker commodity prices, which had a deleterious effect on mining stocks.

The drop in some metal prices, notably iron ore, coincided with US President Donald Trump’s decision to formally levy import duties on steel and aluminium.

Exxaro Resources dropped 8.21% to R111.42, but part of the decline came from a broker downgrade. Kumba Iron Ore slipped 4.92% to R306.62, as it traded ex-dividend.

Markets will be on the lookout for US non-farm payrolls, due this afternoon, to get a better sense of how the US Federal Reserve will approach its monetary policy in the coming months. Attention will be on wage growth, in particular, which economists perceive to be a precursor to rising inflation.

Growth of average hourly earnings is expected to have moderated to an annual rate of 2.8% in February from 2.9% in January. "Market reaction could well be significant in the short term given the role inflation currently plays in investor consciousness," Momentum Securities analysts said in a note.

Europe’s leading markets were mixed at midday, following a positive session in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.11%.

Mobile operator Vodacom slipped 2.2% to R162.35 and MTN Group 2.46% to R131.62, after shooting up 10% on Thursday when it reported a return to profitability. EOH slipped 3.79% to R71.90.

Massmart shed 2.16% to R170.01, Lewis 5.17% to R38.69, and Pick n Pay 1.95% to R69.

Property group Resilient gave up 3.16% to R66.15, after gaining 9% on Thursday in the wake of its announcement about revamping its group structure.

Diversified industrial group Bidvest retreated 2.47% to R227.64, Imperial 2.15% to R246.67, and Barloworld 4.42% to R167.47.

Drug maker Aspen was up 2.79% to R269 and Mediclinic 2.48% to R100.64.

Gold Fields lost 2.02% to R45.98 and Impala Platinum 3.95% to R27.22.