JSE opens flat as market seeks direction ahead of US jobs figures

The JSE opened marginally lower on Friday in mixed trade, as the market sought direction ahead of the release of US nonfarm payroll data later in the day.

Better-than-expected data may lift the dollar, after the currency treaded water following President Donald Trump’s signing into law of steel and aluminium tariffs on Thursday, which promises to disrupt global trade.

The market fall-out has been subdued up to now. "Exemptions were provided for Canada and Mexico, and there were also hints that exemptions would be extended to key allies," FxPro analysts said.

The rand held below R12/$ in early trade, but could cross the important resistance level later in the day on the US data, analysts at TreasuryOne said.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) forward looking view on Thursday was deemed to be dovish, with interest rates kept unchanged as expected.

The Dow closed 0.38% higher on Thursday, and Asian markets were up in response on Friday. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.47% and the Hang Seng 0.9%.

General retailers and property stocks on the JSE led at the opening. Mining stocks were lower on softer metal prices.

At 9.36am the all share was 0.17% down at 58,826.40 points and the top 40 dropped 0.18%. Resources were 0.98% lower, banks 0.78% and financials 0.38%. General retailers gained 0.31% and property 0.11%.

Anglo American dropped 1.65% to R279.95.

Among the rand hedges British American Tobacco rose 0.86% to R703.88, but Richemont shed 0.7% to R104.22.

Standard Bank softened 0.26% to R220.39. The bank said earlier that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew 14% to R16.40.

Resilient added another 1.79% to R69.53 after rocketing 9% on Thursday.

MTN dropped 0.99% to R133.67 after announcing on Thursday the group had returned to profitability.

Naspers rose 0.72% to R3,483.01.

Aspen Pharmacare firmed 2.98% to R269.50 after reporting on Thursday that HEPS rose 26% to R8.72 in the six months to end-December.

Famous Brands lost 1.4% to R112.40. It slumped almost 12% on Thursday on write-offs related to its Gourmet Burger business in the UK, before closing 5.79% lower.