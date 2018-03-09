JSE may follow buoyant Asian markets on Friday

The JSE may end its two-day slide on Friday, judging by buoyant Asian stock exchanges trading ahead of its opening.

Seoul’s Kospi index was 1.4% higher as Asian markets generally cheered news that US President Donald Trump will hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in May on nuclear disarmament.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.4% after Japan’s central bank announced it was holding its interest rate at negative 0.1%. The Bank of Japan’s (BoJ’s) key-short term interest rate has been held at negative 0.1% since January 2016.

Mainland China’s Shenzhen component index was up 0.94% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.85% after China’s February inflation rate came in at 2.9%, an acceleration from January’s 1.5%.

The rand was trading at R11.91 to the dollar, R14.66 to the euro and R16.43 to the pound at 6.55am on Friday morning.

Friday is a relatively quiet day for the JSE after Thursday’s flood of results.

Stadio, the tertiary education group unbundled from Curro in September, said on February 16 that it expected to report on Friday a headline loss per share of between 1.14c and 1.6c — better than the 2.3c forecast in its prelisting statement.

Bauba Platinum said on February 21 that it expected to report a return to profit for the six months to end-December.

Bauba said it expected to report interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 4.15c and 4.23c from the matching period’s headline loss per share of 1.5c.