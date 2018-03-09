JSE firms in choppy trade, as gains by Naspers offset losses in banks and platinums

The JSE firmed on Friday, also ending the week higher, amid a return of risk-on sentiment and despite signs of some profit-taking.

Trade on both the JSE, and global markets, was choppy, wrapping up an action-packed week of news.

Earlier in the day miners were under pressure from generally weaker commodity prices, although late in the session, gold miners reversed losses. Banks fell sharply, while rand hedges were mixed.

Markets were dominated by two concerns this week: the risk of rising protectionism and the Italian election. The failure of any political party to emerge as an outright winner in Italy’s polls has raised concerns over instability in that country.

Markets showed little reaction to US President Donald Trump’s introduction of certain import tariffs on Thursday, with analysts saying they had been partially priced in, with expectations they would now be used as leverage in ongoing trade talks. Both of these issues were are likely to rumble on into the week ahead, said Investec.

The all share gained 0.41% to 59,196.2 points and the top 40 0.56%. The JSE firmed 2.47% for the week, its second-best performance since October. Industrials firmed 0.77% and resources 0.58%. Platinums fell 1.2% and banks 1.02%.

BHP firmed 1.63% to R235.60, despite trading ex-dividend, and Glencore 1.27% to R60.60.

Iron-ore and coal miner Exxaro slumped 11.85% to R107.

FirstRand lost 4.45% to R66.42. Standard Bank added 1.86% to R225.07, having reported on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew 14% to R16.40.

Naspers gained 2.57% to R3,546.98.

Tiger Brands recovered 2.17% to R367.91, ending the week down 13.43%. This followed its recall of certain meat products on fears they had been contaminated by Listeria.

Insurance group Conduit Capital was flat at R2.05, despite earlier reporting an interim profit of R53.3m in the six months to end-December, from a loss of R34.4m in the comparative period.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.74% to 25,075.66 points, while European markets were mixed. The export-heavy DAX 30 had dropped 0.3%, while the FTSE 100 was up 0.17% and the CAC 40 0.22%.

At the same time, gold was flat at $1,321.65 an ounce while platinum had gained 0.73% to $959.38. Brent crude was up 1.39% to $64.73.