Gold dips amid hope of a easing US-North Korea tension

Bengaluru — Gold prices extended losses into a third session on Friday as the dollar strengthened against the yen on the hope of easing tension between the US and North Korea and ahead of US nonfarm payroll data later in the day.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was prepared to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the first US-North Korea summit, marking a potentially dramatic breakthrough in nuclear tension with Pyongyang.

"We are seeing reactions to the Trump-Kim Jong-un’s potential for a discussion prompting a risk-on trade and that is putting some pressure on safe haven assets," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,317.41/oz at 4.05am GMT and was on track to post its third weekly decline.

US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,318.1.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.4% to ¥106.66, inching away from a low of ¥105.24 on March 2, the greenback’s weakest level since November 2016. The US dollar had tumbled to 16-month lows against the safe-haven yen late last week as fears of a trade war rattled markets after Trump announced his plan for imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

"We are moderately bearish on gold prices, and see the rising yield environment as a headwind," analysts at Société Générale said in a note.

"That being said, we think US rate hikes are already priced in for 2018, and ETF [exchange-traded fund] holdings have been very stable in recent history," analysts said, adding that they see gold prices at $1,275/oz in six months.

Spot gold might fall more into a range of $1,307/oz-$1,312/oz, as it has pierced below a support at $1,317, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Investors were waiting on the release of the US jobs report later on Friday that will include data on nonfarm payrolls and average hourly earnings.

"I think today the market might get a little short, feeling that we will have good numbers and that risk is on," the Hong Kong based trader said.

In other precious metals, silver fell 0.5% to $16.41/oz.

Platinum dipped 0.6% to $946.50/oz, while palladium declined 0.3% to $974/oz.

