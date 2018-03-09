Futures higher as markets regain optimism on muted response to Trump’s tariffs

South African futures gained on Thursday as the JSE ended a choppy week more than 2% firmer.

The Dow had gained 0.78% by the JSE’s close, amid optimism that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium imports would have a relatively benign effect.

The all share was up 0.41% to 59,169.20 points on the day, and the top 40 gained 0.56%. Industrials rose 0.77%, resources 0.58%, the gold index 0.56%, and property 0.23%. The platinum index shed 1.2% and banks 1.02%.

The all share gained 2.47% for the week.

US non-farm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs in February, the biggest rise since July 2016 — and well above the predicted 200,000 or so. But average hourly earnings disappointed, edging up 4c, or 0.1%, to $26.75 in February, from a 0.3% rise in January. On an annual basis, average hourly earnings are up 2.6% from 2.8% in January, likely lessening inflationary pressures in the US economy.

Some analysts said the tariff announcement should have less effect than initially feared, given that both Mexico and Canada have been exempted, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Others could also receive exemptions over time.

The market has been reacting calmly because many investors doubt a lot of concrete changes to trade will actually materialise, the newswire reported.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.41% to 52,340 points and ended the week 3.31% higher. The number of contracts traded was 39,711 from Thursday’s 23,679.